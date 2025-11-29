Previous
"Be yourself; everyone else is already taken." by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 697

"Be yourself; everyone else is already taken."

Ugly ducking? No a beautiful swan
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Love this and I love the quote.
November 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact