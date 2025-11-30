Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 698
To find hidden truths
Abstract focuses on moving beyond the obvious to find hidden truths, using the camera to express feelings about reality rather than just documenting it
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2540
photos
155
followers
155
following
191% complete
View this month »
691
692
693
694
695
696
697
698
Latest from all albums
696
112
696
113
697
698
697
114
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Travels
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
8th October 2025 6:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract memories
,
abstract-93
Diana
ace
A fabulous abstract!
November 30th, 2025
Fisher Family
A splendid shot, I love it - fav!
Ian
November 30th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool looking abstract.
November 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Ian