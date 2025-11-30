Previous
To find hidden truths by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 698

To find hidden truths

Abstract focuses on moving beyond the obvious to find hidden truths, using the camera to express feelings about reality rather than just documenting it
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Diana ace
A fabulous abstract!
November 30th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A splendid shot, I love it - fav!

Ian
November 30th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool looking abstract.
November 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
