The Messina Cathedral, originally a Norman construction consecrated in 1197, has been repeatedly destroyed and rebuilt due to severe earthquakes (notably in 1783 and 1908) and wartime bombings in 1943. Most of the current edifice is a post-WWII reconstruction, designed to replicate the original medieval style, and features the world's largest astronomical clock in its detached bell tower, added in 1933. This history of destruction and reconstruction makes the cathedral a powerful symbol of the city's resilience.