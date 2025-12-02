Previous
Chiesa della Madonna della Rocca by 365projectorgchristine
Chiesa della Madonna della Rocca

Chiesa della Madonna della Rocca and the ruins of the Saracen Castle, which are situated on the rocky summit of Monte Tauro above Taormina, Sicily, Italy. The church dates back to the 12th century and is notable for being largely carved into a natural cave, featuring a large concrete cross built nearby in 1930. The castle, located just above the church, was constructed by Muslims in 902 AD on the ancient Greek acropolis site, later taken by Normans, and has recently reopened to the public after being closed for over 30 years. Both sites offer panoramic views of the surrounding area, including Mount Etna and the Ionian Sea, and are reachable via a walk up many steps from the town center.
Beverley ace
Wonderful place to visit… super capture, great narrative
December 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
lOVELY
December 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful view!
December 2nd, 2025  
