On a hillside

Ancient Theatre of Taormina (Teatro antico di Taormina), located in Sicily, Italy. Originally built by the Greeks in the 3rd century BCE, it was later significantly rebuilt and expanded by the Romans around the 2nd century CE, with the current brickwork largely reflecting the Roman design. Initially a venue for dramatic performances, it was converted for Roman spectacles and gladiatorial games. Situated on a hillside, it is renowned for its panoramic views of the Ionian Sea and Mount Etna. The well-preserved ruins remain an active cultural venue today, hosting various modern events like concerts and festivals