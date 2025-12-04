A historic medieval city gate

Porta Catania (Catania Gate), a historic medieval city gate located in Taormina, Sicily. This gate marks the southern entrance to Taormina's main street, Corso Umberto I, and was constructed in 1440 during the Aragonese kingdom as part of the city's fortifications. Featuring a semi-circular arch and battlements, its walls are made of local lava and limestone, and an aedicule depicting the Aragonese coat of arms and the construction date is visible above the arch. It is sometimes called the "Porta del Tocco" because public meetings were historically held nearby at 1 p.m., announced by a bell tolling (the "touch"). As one of the two primary entrances to the ancient city center, it serves as a popular starting point for visitors exploring Taormina's charming streets, shops, and restaurants.