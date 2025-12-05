Cathedral of Taormina

Cathedral of Taormina (Duomo di Taormina or Basilica Cattedrale di San Nicola di Bari), an edifice in Sicily, Italy, often recognized for its medieval, "fortress cathedral" aesthetic. This specific portal, a 15th-century structure, is notable for its intricate carvings: the door jambs feature representations of saints and evangelists, while the architrave includes bas-reliefs of grape bunches (holding Christian symbolism) and the figure of Christ Pantocrator flanked by Saints Peter and Paul. This side entrance is situated on the western wall along Corso Umberto I, contrasting with the main facade's more Baroque principal portal.