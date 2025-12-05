Previous
Cathedral of Taormina by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 703

Cathedral of Taormina

Cathedral of Taormina (Duomo di Taormina or Basilica Cattedrale di San Nicola di Bari), an edifice in Sicily, Italy, often recognized for its medieval, "fortress cathedral" aesthetic. This specific portal, a 15th-century structure, is notable for its intricate carvings: the door jambs feature representations of saints and evangelists, while the architrave includes bas-reliefs of grape bunches (holding Christian symbolism) and the figure of Christ Pantocrator flanked by Saints Peter and Paul. This side entrance is situated on the western wall along Corso Umberto I, contrasting with the main facade's more Baroque principal portal.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
192% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful capture…
December 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh what beautiful details.
December 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful entrance, such wonderful details and textures.
December 5th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot of this lovely entrance, the detail and carvings are fantastic - fav!

Ian
December 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact