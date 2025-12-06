Pink Marble Church of Saint Joseph

Chiesa di San Giuseppe (Church of Saint Joseph). This historic Baroque church is a prominent landmark located in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, overlooking the picturesque Piazza IX Aprile. Constructed in the second half of the 17th or early 18th century, it is a notable example of Sicilian Baroque architecture. Its facade features a baroque portal made of pink marble from Taormina, a niche above the doorway housing a statue of Saint Joseph, and a large bell tower made from local stone blocks standing to the right. The interior has a single nave known for its intricate 18th-century stucco work, frescoes, and a valuable organ. The church's elevated position offers panoramic views of the Ionian Sea, and while entry is typically free, the church does not have a wheelchair-accessible entrance and is a popular venue for weddings.