Oasis of peace and tranquility. by 365projectorgchristine
Oasis of peace and tranquility.

Sicilian Baroque architecture balconies adorned with Mediterranean plants, located in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, featuring characteristics such as the elaborate, curved wrought-iron railings typical of the style that developed in the region after the 1693 earthquake. This architectural style and use of potted plants are common in the historic center of Taormina, a town known for its historic buildings. The specific building might be associated with the Palazzo Vecchio Taormina, a luxury boutique hotel.
8th December 2025

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
