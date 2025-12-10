Previous
Performances are still being held this Ancient Theatre of Taormina throughout the 2020s. The site remains a vibrant cultural hub and a working venue for modern events. by 365projectorgchristine
The Ancient Theatre of Taormina served evolving entertainment purposes throughout its long history, from ancient dramatic arts to the large cultural events held there today. During its original Greek period in the 3rd century BC, the venue primarily hosted dramatic and musical performances. Following the Roman expansion and rebuilding from the 2nd century AD onwards, the theatre was re-purposed, with the orchestra area converted into an arena suitable for popular spectacles such as gladiatorial contests. In the modern era, the theatre has continued its life as a significant cultural hub, serving as a primary venue for various open-air events since the 1950s, including concerts, opera, ballet, and the annual Taormina Film Festival.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing site .interesting narrative .fav
December 10th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn)

Very nice.
Very nice.
December 10th, 2025  
Fisher Family
An amazing structure, and remarkable that it is still used after such a long history - fav!

Ian
December 10th, 2025  
