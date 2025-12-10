Performances are still being held this Ancient Theatre of Taormina throughout the 2020s. The site remains a vibrant cultural hub and a working venue for modern events.

The Ancient Theatre of Taormina served evolving entertainment purposes throughout its long history, from ancient dramatic arts to the large cultural events held there today. During its original Greek period in the 3rd century BC, the venue primarily hosted dramatic and musical performances. Following the Roman expansion and rebuilding from the 2nd century AD onwards, the theatre was re-purposed, with the orchestra area converted into an arena suitable for popular spectacles such as gladiatorial contests. In the modern era, the theatre has continued its life as a significant cultural hub, serving as a primary venue for various open-air events since the 1950s, including concerts, opera, ballet, and the annual Taormina Film Festival.