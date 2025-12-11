Silvestri Craters on the slopes of Mount Etna in Sicily, Italy

The craters are located on the southern slope of Mount Etna, one of the world's most active volcanoes, at an altitude of approximately 1,900 meters (about 6,200 feet) above sea level. They were formed during a significant 1892 eruption of the volcano and are now dormant. The lower crater is easily accessible by foot from the Rifugio Sapienza parking area, making it a common spot for tourists, and the terrain is a striking, rugged mix of black volcanic ash and rock. Walking around the rim offers panoramic views of the surrounding volcanic landscape and the Gulf of Catania in the distance.