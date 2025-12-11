Previous
Silvestri Craters on the slopes of Mount Etna in Sicily, Italy by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 709

Silvestri Craters on the slopes of Mount Etna in Sicily, Italy

The craters are located on the southern slope of Mount Etna, one of the world's most active volcanoes, at an altitude of approximately 1,900 meters (about 6,200 feet) above sea level. They were formed during a significant 1892 eruption of the volcano and are now dormant. The lower crater is easily accessible by foot from the Rifugio Sapienza parking area, making it a common spot for tourists, and the terrain is a striking, rugged mix of black volcanic ash and rock. Walking around the rim offers panoramic views of the surrounding volcanic landscape and the Gulf of Catania in the distance.
mittens (Marilyn)
Wow, it is fascinating looking. Love all the people along the top, too.
December 11th, 2025  
Aimee Ann
Very interesting to see
December 11th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A remarkable place and a lovely shot of it - fav!

Ian
December 11th, 2025  
