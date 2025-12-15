Disembarkment day in Barcelona Spain

"The Port of Barcelona is a vital seaport and the principal logistics hub in the western Mediterranean, strategically connecting Europe with Asia and Africa. As Spain's third-largest port, it handles a diverse array of operations, including container traffic, Ro-Ro services, bulk cargo, and is Europe's top cruise port with seven international passenger terminals. Its success is driven by modern infrastructure, a dedicated intermodal logistics zone (ZAL Port), and seamless integration with major road, rail, and air transport networks, facilitating efficient trade and distribution across the Iberian Peninsula and broader Europe. The port operates as a "smart port," utilizing advanced technology to streamline operations and serve as a critical engine for the regional and national economies."