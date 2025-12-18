Previous
Montjuïc Castle in Barcelona, Spain by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 716

Montjuïc Castle in Barcelona, Spain

The structure in the image is the Montjuïc Castle in Barcelona, Spain, a historic military fortress with roots dating back to 1640, built on top of Montjuïc hill. Originally intended to defend the city and its harbor, it gained infamy over the centuries as a symbol of repression and control, having been used as a prison and execution site for political prisoners, most notably during the Spanish Civil War and the subsequent Franco dictatorship. Since 2007, the castle has been owned by the Barcelona City Council and has been transformed into a municipal facility, now serving as a cultural center and museum that hosts exhibitions, concerts, and events is a historic military fortress with roots dating back to 1640, built on top of Montjuïc hill. Originally intended to defend the city and its harbor, it gained infamy over the centuries as a symbol of repression and control, having been used as a prison and execution site for political prisoners, most notably during the Spanish Civil War and the subsequent Franco dictatorship. Since 2007, the castle has been owned by the Barcelona City Council and has been transformed into a municipal facility, now serving as a cultural center and museum that hosts exhibitions, concerts, and events"
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
196% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
December 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful to see, beautiful capture
December 18th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Love the landscape's colors and the cloudscape
December 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
Incredible place and capture.
December 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this great scene and colours.
December 18th, 2025  
Jennifer ace
A beautiful scene & shot
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact