Montjuïc Castle in Barcelona, Spain

The structure in the image is the Montjuïc Castle in Barcelona, Spain, a historic military fortress with roots dating back to 1640, built on top of Montjuïc hill. Originally intended to defend the city and its harbor, it gained infamy over the centuries as a symbol of repression and control, having been used as a prison and execution site for political prisoners, most notably during the Spanish Civil War and the subsequent Franco dictatorship. Since 2007, the castle has been owned by the Barcelona City Council and has been transformed into a municipal facility, now serving as a cultural center and museum that hosts exhibitions, concerts, and events