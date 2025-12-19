Montjuïc Castle in Barcelona, Spain

"The large Vickers gun displayed at Montjuïc Castle is a British-made coastal defense cannon (model 1923, 152.4/50 mm) which, along with three others, was installed on the fortress ramparts in the late 1930s to serve as anti-aircraft batteries against Italian bombing raids during the Spanish Civil War. These heavy guns have a caliber of 152.4 mm, a shell weight of 45 kg, a rate of fire of up to 4 shots per minute, and a maximum range of 21.6 km; they remain in place today as historical exhibits, symbolizing the castle's past role as a military stronghold."