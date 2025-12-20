Plaça de Catalunya in central Barcelona

"Antic Banc Central (Old Central Bank) building, also known as the Banca Arnús building, a significant architectural landmark located in the heart of Plaça de Catalunya, Barcelona. Originally designed in an elegant neoclassical style by architect Enric Sagnier i Villavecchia, the structure is notable for its multiple prominent cupolas and classical façade elements. Historically, it served as the headquarters for the Banco Español de Crédito and was the site of a famous bank heist in 1981, a dramatic event later depicted in film. Following several renovations, the building is currently leased by the fashion retailer Primark, which operates a large flagship store within the historic walls."