Casa Milà courtyard- All icould say was WOW

"Casa Milà courtyard - an iconic modernist building in Barcelona, Spain, also known as La Pedrera, which was the last private residence designed by the celebrated architect Antoni Gaudí and constructed between 1906 and 1912. Gaudí implemented structural innovations, such as support via columns instead of traditional load-bearing walls, which facilitated open-plan designs and the inclusion of two distinct courtyards (one circular, one elliptical) to ensure natural light and ventilation throughout the building. The interior facades of these courtyards feature vibrant mural paintings and organic, natural forms, characteristic of Gaudí's unique architectural style, treating the internal spaces with significant artistic importance.