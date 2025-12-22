Previous
Casa Milà courtyard- All icould say was WOW by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 720

Casa Milà courtyard- All icould say was WOW

"Casa Milà courtyard - an iconic modernist building in Barcelona, Spain, also known as La Pedrera, which was the last private residence designed by the celebrated architect Antoni Gaudí and constructed between 1906 and 1912. Gaudí implemented structural innovations, such as support via columns instead of traditional load-bearing walls, which facilitated open-plan designs and the inclusion of two distinct courtyards (one circular, one elliptical) to ensure natural light and ventilation throughout the building. The interior facades of these courtyards feature vibrant mural paintings and organic, natural forms, characteristic of Gaudí's unique architectural style, treating the internal spaces with significant artistic importance.
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
Beverley ace
This is such a beautiful capture…the most amazing place to visit.
December 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful POV!
December 22nd, 2025  
