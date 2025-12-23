I loved the view through the lace curtians

"The bedrooms in Casa Milà, completed in 1912 by Antoni Gaudí, are defining examples of early 20th-century bourgeois lifestyle and organic architectural innovation. Designed with virtually no straight lines, these rooms feature sinuous walls and undulating plaster ceilings adorned with dynamic reliefs and poetic inscriptions. To ensure optimal hygiene through natural light and cross-ventilation, Gaudí arranged the apartments around two large central courtyards, allowing even inner bedrooms to feel airy and bright. While the Pedrera Apartment on the fourth floor remains a meticulously restored museum piece with period-appropriate furnishings and custom-designed doorknobs, the building’s private spaces have seen significant historical shifts. Following Gaudí's death, the original owner, Rosario Segimon, famously demolished much of her main-floor suite—including her bedroom—to redecorate in a more traditional style she found less "eccentric". Later, in 1953, the building's attic laundry rooms were converted into modern, 1950s-style apartments, adding a layer of mid-century design history to the structure's evolution."