It most definitely felt like I was in the belly of the whale

This is the interior of the attic of Casa Milà, a famous modernist building in Barcelona, Spain, designed by Antoni Gaudí. This space is also popularly known as La Pedrera, or the "Whale Attic" due to its structure resembling a whale's rib cage . The space is defined by a succession of 270 parabolic or catenary arches made of light brick, which are self-supporting and do not require buttresses, a feature Gaudí widely adopted in his work for their stability and lightness . Originally used for communal laundry rooms and storage, the attic now hosts the Gaudí Exhibition, an interpretive center dedicated to his complete work