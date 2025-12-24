Previous
It most definitely felt like I was in the belly of the whale by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 722

It most definitely felt like I was in the belly of the whale

This is the interior of the attic of Casa Milà, a famous modernist building in Barcelona, Spain, designed by Antoni Gaudí. This space is also popularly known as La Pedrera, or the "Whale Attic" due to its structure resembling a whale's rib cage . The space is defined by a succession of 270 parabolic or catenary arches made of light brick, which are self-supporting and do not require buttresses, a feature Gaudí widely adopted in his work for their stability and lightness . Originally used for communal laundry rooms and storage, the attic now hosts the Gaudí Exhibition, an interpretive center dedicated to his complete work
Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is really lovely. Great shapes. lines, and lighting. Such a pretty looking attic.
December 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A wonderful pov…the lights are amazing…
December 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! Superb capture.
December 24th, 2025  
