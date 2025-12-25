The model of Casa Milà

"Antoni Gaudí employed several revolutionary architectural techniques in Casa Milà, primarily drawing inspiration from the mathematical and geometric forms found in nature. The building is renowned for its self-supporting facade—a non-load-bearing curtain wall made of limestone blocks attached to an internal steel frame—which allowed for an open floor plan without internal load-bearing walls. Gaudí extensively utilized the catenary arch in the attic space, forming 270 parabolic brick arches that provide structural strength and insulation. Other innovations included the use of reinforced concrete for the garage and floor slabs, the integration of central courtyards for natural light and ventilation, and the use of ruled geometry to create unique curved surfaces. Furthermore, functional elements like chimneys and ventilation towers were designed as sculptural pieces on the rooftop, finished with the traditional Catalan trencadís mosaic technique."