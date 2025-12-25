Previous
The model of Casa Milà by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 723

The model of Casa Milà

"Antoni Gaudí employed several revolutionary architectural techniques in Casa Milà, primarily drawing inspiration from the mathematical and geometric forms found in nature. The building is renowned for its self-supporting facade—a non-load-bearing curtain wall made of limestone blocks attached to an internal steel frame—which allowed for an open floor plan without internal load-bearing walls. Gaudí extensively utilized the catenary arch in the attic space, forming 270 parabolic brick arches that provide structural strength and insulation. Other innovations included the use of reinforced concrete for the garage and floor slabs, the integration of central courtyards for natural light and ventilation, and the use of ruled geometry to create unique curved surfaces. Furthermore, functional elements like chimneys and ventilation towers were designed as sculptural pieces on the rooftop, finished with the traditional Catalan trencadís mosaic technique."
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing and beautiful !
December 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
So unique!
December 25th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely _ Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact