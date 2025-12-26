Deep inspiration

Antoni Gaudí's furniture creation process was highly innovative, combining a deep inspiration from nature with an early focus on ergonomics and skilled craftsmanship. Instead of relying heavily on traditional plans, he utilized three-dimensional models made of clay or plaster to mold the fluid, organic shapes that characterize his style. His designs were specifically tailored for human comfort; he was even known to create molds of a person's body in plaster to ensure the perfect fit. Gaudí primarily used strong, durable solid oak wood which was carved into complex shapes by local, skilled artisans using traditional joinery techniques, often without nails or screws, and finished with linseed oil to accentuate the natural grain.