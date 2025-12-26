Previous
Deep inspiration by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 724

Deep inspiration

Antoni Gaudí's furniture creation process was highly innovative, combining a deep inspiration from nature with an early focus on ergonomics and skilled craftsmanship. Instead of relying heavily on traditional plans, he utilized three-dimensional models made of clay or plaster to mold the fluid, organic shapes that characterize his style. His designs were specifically tailored for human comfort; he was even known to create molds of a person's body in plaster to ensure the perfect fit. Gaudí primarily used strong, durable solid oak wood which was carved into complex shapes by local, skilled artisans using traditional joinery techniques, often without nails or screws, and finished with linseed oil to accentuate the natural grain.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful design and capture, lovely lighting.
December 26th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is beautiful.
December 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Great capture…
December 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact