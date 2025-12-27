Distinctive chimneys often described as "warriors" or "witch scarers"

From the rooftop terrace of Casa Milà, also known as La Pedrera, located on the Passeig de Gràcia in Barcelona, Spain. Designed by the renowned architect Antoni Gaudí, the building is a prime example of his Catalan Modernism style and was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1984. The rooftop features a striking, surreal landscape of sculptural elements, including stairwell enclosures, ventilation towers, and distinctive chimneys often described as "warriors" or "witch scarers" due to their resemblance to helmeted figures. This unique terrace provides panoramic 360-degree views of the city, from which another of Gaudí's masterpieces, the Sagrada Família basilica, is visible in the distance.