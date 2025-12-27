Previous
Distinctive chimneys often described as "warriors" or "witch scarers" by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 725

Distinctive chimneys often described as "warriors" or "witch scarers"

From the rooftop terrace of Casa Milà, also known as La Pedrera, located on the Passeig de Gràcia in Barcelona, Spain. Designed by the renowned architect Antoni Gaudí, the building is a prime example of his Catalan Modernism style and was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1984. The rooftop features a striking, surreal landscape of sculptural elements, including stairwell enclosures, ventilation towers, and distinctive chimneys often described as "warriors" or "witch scarers" due to their resemblance to helmeted figures. This unique terrace provides panoramic 360-degree views of the city, from which another of Gaudí's masterpieces, the Sagrada Família basilica, is visible in the distance.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I learnt something today? Ooo I didn’t know this. Great capture.
December 27th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
December 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Stunning capture!
December 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact