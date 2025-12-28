Previous
"Fountain of the Six Putti (Font dels Sis Putti), a significant sculptural monument in Barcelona's central Plaça de Catalunya. Inaugurated in 1926 and designed by the sculptor Jaume Otero i Camps, it was the very first artistic element installed in the square. The fountain is noted for its classical design with three water tiers and features several bronze figures, specifically six putti (cherubic young figures) and two intertwined fish. Symbolically, the work is said to represent the birth of the Greek goddess of love, Aphrodite (Venus), who legend says emerged from the sea foam."
