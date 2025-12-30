Begining to be sea sick. So may waves in this home.

"The interior staircase and a distinctive ceramic vase within the entrance hall of Casa Batlló, a celebrated modernist structure located in Barcelona, Spain, and designed by Antoni Gaudí. The main staircase ascends to the noble floor and features a unique handrail carved from fine wood, whose organic, sinuous shape is often likened to the spine of a mythical animal. The prominent blue and green ceramic vase on a stand is a reproduction of a piece originally designed by Gaudí himself. The entire entrance hall is meticulously crafted to evoke an underwater atmosphere, utilizing vaulted walls, fluid shapes, and skylights designed like tortoise shells, reflecting Gaudí's profound inspiration from nature and the sea in his architectural philosophy."