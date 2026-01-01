Previous
There will be NO stright lines in this house by 365projectorgchristine
There will be NO stright lines in this house

The windows are a key feature of the main, or "Noble," floor of Casa Batlló, showcasing Antoni Gaudí's innovative and nature-inspired design. The design deliberately avoids straight lines, with the stone columns supporting them sculpted to resemble bones, earning the building the nickname "House of Bones." This part of the house is heavily inspired by the sea and marine life, with multicolored circular stained glass panes that brilliantly transform natural light entering the space, creating an enchanting, almost underwater ambiance. Beyond aesthetics, Gaudí engineered an advanced natural light and ventilation system, incorporating manually adjustable openings that allow occupants to regulate airflow efficiently, and using varying tile colors and window sizes in the lightwell to distribute light evenly to all floors.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Fisher Family
A beautiful shot - fav! Happy New Year!

Ian
January 1st, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
LOL Such a great shot.
January 1st, 2026  
