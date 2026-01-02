Mushroom-shaped fireplace located in the study on the Noble Floor of the Casa Batlló

"Mushroom-shaped fireplace located in the study on the Noble Floor of the Casa Batlló in Barcelona, Spain. This unique piece of furniture was designed by the renowned Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí during his renovation of the building between 1904 and 1906. The fireplace and its surrounding alcove feature organic, flowing lines, typical of Gaudí's nature-inspired style. The innovative design incorporates seating for up to four people within the cozy, curved bench space. The benches were reportedly designed so that two people could sit close as a couple, while a chaperone could sit on the other side to keep an eye on them. The surrounding walls are covered in a mosaic of trencadís (broken ceramic pieces), while the interior features a mix of tiled surfaces and warm wood. Casa Batlló is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is celebrated as one of Gaudí's most imaginative works, often referred to as the "House of Bones" or "House of the Dragon" due to its distinctive façade and roof design."