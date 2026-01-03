Previous
Courtyard of Casa Batlló by 365projectorgchristine
Courtyard of Casa Batlló

"The arched roof of Casa Batlló is its most iconic external feature, designed to look like the scaly back of a mythical dragon, a direct architectural representation of the Catalan legend of Saint George. The undulating roofline is covered in vibrant, shimmering trencadís mosaic tiles simulating these multi-colored scales. A small, four-armed cross sits atop a turret at the highest point, symbolizing the hilt of Saint George's lance plunging into the beast's back, a narrative further emphasized by the bone-shaped columns and skull-like balconies on the main facade, which represent the dragon's victims."
Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Corinne C ace
Wow super shot
January 3rd, 2026  
Mags ace
So fascinating!
January 3rd, 2026  
Barb ace
Wow! A stunning building! The info about it is fascinating!
January 3rd, 2026  
