Courtyard of Casa Batlló

"The arched roof of Casa Batlló is its most iconic external feature, designed to look like the scaly back of a mythical dragon, a direct architectural representation of the Catalan legend of Saint George. The undulating roofline is covered in vibrant, shimmering trencadís mosaic tiles simulating these multi-colored scales. A small, four-armed cross sits atop a turret at the highest point, symbolizing the hilt of Saint George's lance plunging into the beast's back, a narrative further emphasized by the bone-shaped columns and skull-like balconies on the main facade, which represent the dragon's victims."