Casa Batlló marine-inspired

Casa Batlló, a masterpiece of Modernisme architecture located in Barcelona, Spain, specifically an area near the staircase landing facing the central lightwell, designed by Antoni Gaudí. The lightwell walls are adorned with ceramic tiles in varying shades of blue, a functional design choice intended to distribute natural light evenly and create an underwater illusion. This effect is enhanced by the textured, wavy window glass that distorts the view of the tiles and adds to the building's marine-inspired, fluid aesthetic. Characteristic of Gaudí's nature-inspired philosophy, the railings exhibit an organic, bone-like appearance with smooth, curved wooden handrails. The entire structure emphasizes organic shapes, light, and natural motifs, contributing to its nicknames, the "House of Bones" or "House of the Dragon".