Fishing nets

" A massive curtain installation made of aluminum chains located in the new vertical communication core (staircase and atrium) of Casa Batlló in Barcelona, Spain. The contemporary metal chain feature was designed by the acclaimed Japanese architect Kengo Kuma and his firm, Kengo Kuma & Associates. The intervention used approximately 164,000 meters (over 100 miles) of anodized aluminum chains produced by the Spanish company Kriskadecor. Kuma designed the cascading, sinuous drapes to complement Gaudí's organic forms and play with light, describing the chains as catching the light "as if they were fishing nets". The color gradient of the chains shifts from light silver tones on the rooftop to black in the basement, creating an immersive journey for visitors."