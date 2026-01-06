Previous
House of Spikes by 365projectorgchristine
House of Spikes

"Casa de les Punxes, also known as Casa Terradas, a prominent Catalan Modernist landmark in Barcelona, Spain. The popular name "House of Spikes" or "House of Needles" refers to the six sharp, conical spires that crown its towers. Designed by architect Josep Puig i Cadafalch and completed in 1905, the structure resembles a medieval castle and features a distinctive red brick facade, intricate wrought-iron balconies, stained-glass windows, and ceramic panels depicting patriotic symbols like Saint George slaying a dragon. Declared a National Historical Monument in 1976, the building is a unique, detached structure on Avinguda Diagonal and is primarily utilized for offices and co-working spaces today."
