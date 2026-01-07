Our first peek

"Basílica de la Sagrada Família, a large Roman Catholic minor basilica located in Barcelona, Spain. The Nativity façade of the Sagrada Família, is a remarkable work of art entirely designed by Antoni Gaudí that faces the rising sun to symbolize life. As the only façade fully completed during Gaudí's lifetime, it boasts a wealth of intricate detail, including three portals symbolizing Faith, Hope, and Charity, all richly decorated with sculptures depicting biblical scenes like the Annunciation and the birth of Jesus. The style itself is a unique fusion of Gothic and Art Nouveau, characterized by heavy use of organic forms like trees and animals, leading to its inclusion as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2005.'

