Sagrada Família Bell Towers

The four bell towers on the Nativity Façade of the Sagrada Família are the first and only ones Antoni Gaudí saw mostly finished, and they are dedicated to four apostles: Saint Barnabas, Saint Simon the Zealot, Saint Jude Thaddeus, and Saint Matthias. These towers reach approximately 107 meters in height, transitioning from a square base to a circular shaft adorned with trencadís mosaics bearing the inscriptions Sanctus, Sanctus, Sanctus and Hosanna in Excelsis. Each spire culminates in a symbolic representation of a bishop's mitre and other ecclesiastical symbols, and they are designed to house tubular bells, acting as functional and symbolic spires of the basilica.