Portal of Charity on the Nativity Façade of the Sagrada Família basilica in Barcelona, Spain, which is the only facade built during Antoni Gaudí's lifetime and is dedicated to the birth and early life of Jesus. Key elements include the central nativity scene with the Holy Family, ox, mule, and musical angels representing the Star of Bethlehem; surrounding groups depict the Adoration of the Magi and the Shepherds above sculptures of poultry and base columns featuring a land tortoise and a sea turtle, symbolizing stability and time. Above the stable is a sculpture of a young Jesus with Joseph, Joachim, and Anne, all set amidst rich carvings of natural elements like plants and chameleons that emphasize the "explosion of life" and nature symbolism central to Gaudí's design philosophy.