We made to the inside

"Basílica de la Sagrada Família in Barcelona, an architectural masterpiece by Antoni Gaudí, blending Gothic, Art Nouveau, and Modernism styles with heavy inspiration from natural forms. Key architectural elements include massive, soaring columns designed to resemble a "stone forest" of inclined tree trunks and palm fronds, an engineering innovation that replaces traditional external buttresses. The complex geometric vaults in the ceiling incorporate skylights, enhancing the forest canopy illusion, while vibrant stained glass windows—strategically placed with cool blues, greens, and yellows on the east side and fiery reds, oranges, and yellows on the west—illuminate the space with symbolic light. Nearly every element carries religious meaning, from the columns representing saints to fruit motifs symbolizing the Eucharist."