Spiritually uplifting atmosphere
Spiritually uplifting atmosphere

"The Sagrada Família's stained glass windows, designed by artist Joan Vila-Grau, utilize light as a primary architectural ornament, flooding the interior with symbolic and vibrant colors that change throughout the day. The windows on the east side feature cool blues, greens, and turquoises, catching the morning sun to symbolize the birth of Christ and nature, while the west side glows with warm reds, oranges, and yellows in the afternoon, representing the Passion and sacrifice of Christ. The highest windows use clearer glass to maximize light entry, illuminating the mosaic ceilings and emphasizing the basilica's verticality, creating a dynamic and spiritually uplifting atmosphere where color and light constantly interact with the stone structure."
Merrelyn ace
The light in Sagrada is spectacular. It would love to see it again.
January 14th, 2026  
Mags ace
Wow! A beautiful capture. I love those strained glass windows.
January 14th, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely capture of this beautiful Cathedral, I hope to go back and see it finished one day
January 14th, 2026  
