The spiritual heart of the basilica

"The canopy above the Sagrada Familia's main altar is a heptagonal baldachin (a seven-sided ceremonial canopy) designed by Antoni Gaudí, a replica of one he created for the Cathedral of Mallorca, commonly described by visitors as resembling a jellyfish due to its illuminated, floating appearance. The design is deeply symbolic, with the seven sides representing the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit, while decorative elements like glass grapes and golden wheat sprigs reference the Eucharist. Fifty surrounding lamps symbolize Pentecost. Beneath this luminous structure hangs a realistic bronze crucifix by sculptor Carles Mani i Roig, providing a dramatic focal point that contrasts with the simple red porphyry altar table below it, drawing all attention to the spiritual heart of the basilica"