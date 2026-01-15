Previous
The spiritual heart of the basilica by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 744

The spiritual heart of the basilica

"The canopy above the Sagrada Familia's main altar is a heptagonal baldachin (a seven-sided ceremonial canopy) designed by Antoni Gaudí, a replica of one he created for the Cathedral of Mallorca, commonly described by visitors as resembling a jellyfish due to its illuminated, floating appearance. The design is deeply symbolic, with the seven sides representing the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit, while decorative elements like glass grapes and golden wheat sprigs reference the Eucharist. Fifty surrounding lamps symbolize Pentecost. Beneath this luminous structure hangs a realistic bronze crucifix by sculptor Carles Mani i Roig, providing a dramatic focal point that contrasts with the simple red porphyry altar table below it, drawing all attention to the spiritual heart of the basilica"
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
203% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzie Townsend ace
That is just so awesome. How wonderful that you are getting to see so many wonderful places. Travel is good for the heart!
January 15th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact