"Art, science and faith: the Shroud Man and the Cross of Hope"

This display in the image is a temporary exhibition titled "Art, science and faith: the Shroud Man and the Cross of Hope," located inside the Sagrada Família in Barcelona, Spain. It features two sculptures, the reclining "Shroud Man" (Home del Sant Sudari) and the "Cross of Hope" (Creu de l'Esperança), which are based on extensive anatomical and scientific studies of the Shroud of Turin. While the actual Shroud of Turin is housed in Italy and is rarely displayed to the public, the Sagrada Familia exhibit uses high-resolution replicas of the shroud and is scheduled to be on display from Easter through December 2025.