Previous
Up close by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 746

Up close

"The fruits adorning the pinnacles of the Sagrada Família symbolize the fruits of good deeds and offerings from farmers to God. Each fruit carries specific meanings: pomegranates often represent the Resurrection and eternal life; oranges are associated with purity and generosity; apples and cherries can symbolize original sin or simply the earth's bounty; while the most prominent symbols, grapes and wheat sheaves, directly represent the bread and wine of the Eucharist. Gaudí's choice of vibrant mosaics and realistic fruit sculptures highlights his deep respect for nature and its divine symbolism."
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
204% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact