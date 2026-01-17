Up close

"The fruits adorning the pinnacles of the Sagrada Família symbolize the fruits of good deeds and offerings from farmers to God. Each fruit carries specific meanings: pomegranates often represent the Resurrection and eternal life; oranges are associated with purity and generosity; apples and cherries can symbolize original sin or simply the earth's bounty; while the most prominent symbols, grapes and wheat sheaves, directly represent the bread and wine of the Eucharist. Gaudí's choice of vibrant mosaics and realistic fruit sculptures highlights his deep respect for nature and its divine symbolism."