A labor of love, built to eternally last by 365projectorgchristine
A labor of love, built to eternally last

"A hymn in stone, where Barcelona's heart beats high,
Sagrada Familia, reaching for the sky.
Gaudí's own dream, a prayer in concrete and glass,
Where organic forms and divine visions surpass
The mortal hand. Facades whisper the tale
Of birth and passion, where no design shall fail
To stir the soul. The columns like great trees ascend,
A sacred forest where the light will bend
In spectrums rich. Through every spire and stone,
A legacy of faith, brilliantly shown.
Though centuries pass, your beauty is still cast,
A labor of love, built to eternally last."
18th January 2026

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
@365projectorgchristine
Mags
It's such a beautiful structure and so different.
January 18th, 2026  
Beverley
He had tremendous vision… he really was the architect of god.
January 18th, 2026  
