A labor of love, built to eternally last

"A hymn in stone, where Barcelona's heart beats high,

Sagrada Familia, reaching for the sky.

Gaudí's own dream, a prayer in concrete and glass,

Where organic forms and divine visions surpass

The mortal hand. Facades whisper the tale

Of birth and passion, where no design shall fail

To stir the soul. The columns like great trees ascend,

A sacred forest where the light will bend

In spectrums rich. Through every spire and stone,

A legacy of faith, brilliantly shown.

Though centuries pass, your beauty is still cast,

A labor of love, built to eternally last."