Antoni Gaudí s simple pink home

"Antoni Gaudí lived in the simple pink house, known then as the "Torre Rosa," from 1906 until late 1925, transforming his life into one of increasing solitude and profound religious devotion. He initially moved in with his elderly father and orphaned niece, but after both passed away within a few years, he lived alone for over a decade. His lifestyle was famously austere and humble; his preserved bedroom and a small household staff of Carmelite nuns reflect this simplicity. This period in the house solidified his deep spiritual practices, as he reportedly started his mornings with prayer and meditation before dedicating his entire focus to his architectural work, especially the Sagrada Família, for which he eventually moved onto the construction site in 1925."