Previous
He shaped the city's soul with art and flair by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 749

He shaped the city's soul with art and flair

"In Barcelona, where the sun shines bright,
A genius worked with all his might.
Gaudí sculpted dreams from stone and glass,
Creations built intended to long last.
His Works
Sagrada Familia: A soaring, sacred hymn,
A basilica reaching to the heaven's brim.
With spires that twist and facades so grand,
A masterpiece ongoing across the land.
Park Güell: A garden of pure delight,
With mosaic lizards and colours bright.
A serpentine bench where the city views lie,
Blending the landscape with the open sky.
Casa Batlló & Milà: Homes of the sea and the quarry's flow,
Where curves replace straight lines and textures glow.
Windows like eyes, balconies like bone,
In the Eixample district, a style all his own.
His legacy stands for the world to see,
A unique blend of nature and fantasy.
He shaped the city's soul with art and flair,
A Catalan icon beyond compare."
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
205% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful view.
January 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact