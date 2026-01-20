"In Barcelona, where the sun shines bright,
A genius worked with all his might.
Gaudí sculpted dreams from stone and glass,
Creations built intended to long last.
His Works
Sagrada Familia: A soaring, sacred hymn,
A basilica reaching to the heaven's brim.
With spires that twist and facades so grand,
A masterpiece ongoing across the land.
Park Güell: A garden of pure delight,
With mosaic lizards and colours bright.
A serpentine bench where the city views lie,
Blending the landscape with the open sky.
Casa Batlló & Milà: Homes of the sea and the quarry's flow,
Where curves replace straight lines and textures glow.
Windows like eyes, balconies like bone,
In the Eixample district, a style all his own.
His legacy stands for the world to see,
A unique blend of nature and fantasy.
He shaped the city's soul with art and flair,
A Catalan icon beyond compare."