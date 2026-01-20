He shaped the city's soul with art and flair

"In Barcelona, where the sun shines bright,

A genius worked with all his might.

Gaudí sculpted dreams from stone and glass,

Creations built intended to long last.

His Works

Sagrada Familia: A soaring, sacred hymn,

A basilica reaching to the heaven's brim.

With spires that twist and facades so grand,

A masterpiece ongoing across the land.

Park Güell: A garden of pure delight,

With mosaic lizards and colours bright.

A serpentine bench where the city views lie,

Blending the landscape with the open sky.

Casa Batlló & Milà: Homes of the sea and the quarry's flow,

Where curves replace straight lines and textures glow.

Windows like eyes, balconies like bone,

In the Eixample district, a style all his own.

His legacy stands for the world to see,

A unique blend of nature and fantasy.

He shaped the city's soul with art and flair,

A Catalan icon beyond compare."