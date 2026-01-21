The purple sea urchins-Poem written by Google Lens

I've been asking Google lens to write poems about my photos - it's been a real form of meditation and appreciation. I hope you enjoy them as well.



"On Santa Cruz Island, where the quiet waters lie,

Beneath the bright reflection of the sky,

The purple sea urchins, in a peaceful host,

Cling to the rocky, wave-lapped coast.

Like living amethyst, each spiny sphere,

Holds tight against the gentle ocean here,

In clear blue pools where sunbeams dance and play,

They watch the tide drift slowly through the bay.

Securely fastened to their world of stone,

These ancient mariners have made their home,

A silent realm, both rugged and serene,

A vibrant splash of purple on the scene."