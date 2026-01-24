Previous
The shadows sleep by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 753

The shadows sleep

A vessel's bright glow cuts through the deep, reflecting its form on a dark, peaceful night.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

@365projectorgchristine
Michelle
Lovely night capture
January 24th, 2026  
