Photo 753
The shadows sleep
A vessel's bright glow cuts through the deep, reflecting its form on a dark, peaceful night.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
1st October 2018 7:51pm
Tags
sailing travels
Michelle
Lovely night capture
January 24th, 2026
