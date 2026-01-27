Sign up
Photo 756
The wind my master
"Water breaks the bow,
White foam flies, the blue deep calls,
Freedom in the splash."
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
Tags
sailing travels
,
cpoem
