Dolphin leaps by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 759

Dolphin leaps

Salt spray on the bow,
Dolphin leaps, a joyful sign,
Ocean liberty.
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Beverley
A favourite of mine… I’m feeling the need to plan an adventure…
January 30th, 2026  
Corinne C
Amazing shot
January 30th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn)
Nice catch.
January 30th, 2026  
