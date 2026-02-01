Previous
Out for a morning dinghy ride by 365projectorgchristine
Out for a morning dinghy ride

The soul finds solace here, serene and free,
Lost in the boundless beauty of the sea.
1st February 2026

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
February 1st, 2026  
