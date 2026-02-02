In the shipping lane

We are headed from home from Santa Curz Island

"This is the Santa Barbara Channel shipping lanes. The waters between the Southern California mainland (including Ventura County) and the Northern Channel Islands (like Santa Cruz Island) form the Santa Barbara Channel, which contains critical, established traffic lanes for large commercial vessels. These lanes facilitate safe navigation to and from one of the busiest port complexes in the United States, with traffic monitored by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Marine Exchange of Southern California via the Los Angeles-Long Beach VTS."