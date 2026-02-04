Sign up
Photo 764
"There's no place like home" - even for the Pelican
Again on a dinghy ride
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
Photo Details
Tags
sailing travels
Jennifer
ace
Love the composition of this and the bird silhouettes. It's made even more interesting by the hole in the rock with the mistiness showing through.
February 4th, 2026
Mags
ace
Amazing place and perspective.
February 4th, 2026
