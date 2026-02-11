Previous
Peace and restoration by 365projectorgchristine
Peace and restoration

2017 fly over
"In 2017, Lake Casitas was the epicenter of a localized water crisis, remaining in extreme drought even as conditions improved across the rest of California. By the time this photo was taken, the reservoir had plummeted to approximately 35% of its total capacity, its lowest level since first filling in the 1960s. This dramatic recession exposed long-submerged history, including old ranch roads and the foundations of the 1929 Santa Ana schoolhouse, which sat under 50 feet of water for decades. To manage the scarcity, the Casitas Municipal Water District enforced mandatory Stage 3 water restrictions, requiring a 30% reduction in use and limiting outdoor watering to just one day a week. The year ended with an additional catastrophe when the Thomas Fire scorched the surrounding watershed, subsequently contaminating runoff with ash and debris that made it difficult to capture clean water during the few storms that followed.
Fortunately, recent back-to-back wet winters have completely reversed these conditions, with the lake reaching 100% capacity in April 2024 for the first time in 25 years."
Christine Sztukow...

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A fabulous aerial capture and a happy story
February 11th, 2026  
