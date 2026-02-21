Sign up
Previous
Photo 781
I'd rather be on a mountain top
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
3
4
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2795
photos
153
followers
157
following
213% complete
View this month »
774
775
776
777
778
779
780
781
Latest from all albums
195
779
780
779
196
780
197
781
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Travels
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
skiing
Mags
ace
What a gorgeous view!
February 21st, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking snowy scene.
February 21st, 2026
Fisher Family
A super snowy scene - fav! I used to love walking in the snow, as long as it wasn't too deep, and it wasn't actually falling!
Ian
February 21st, 2026
