Fun times

"The summit of Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, California, which stands at an impressive elevation of 11,053 feet. The rustic wooden signpost serves as a key navigational point for visitors, pointing toward iconic expert-level runs like Dave’s Run and Cornice Bowl, as well as the Road Runner trail. As the highest lift-served peak in California, the mountain offers approximately 3,500 acres of diverse skiable terrain and is renowned for its deep snowpack, averaging about 385 inches of snowfall annually. From this vantage point, skiers and snowboarders are treated to sweeping, wide-open views of the surrounding Eastern Sierra peaks."

Written by google lens