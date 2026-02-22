Previous
Fun times by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 782

Fun times

"The summit of Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, California, which stands at an impressive elevation of 11,053 feet. The rustic wooden signpost serves as a key navigational point for visitors, pointing toward iconic expert-level runs like Dave’s Run and Cornice Bowl, as well as the Road Runner trail. As the highest lift-served peak in California, the mountain offers approximately 3,500 acres of diverse skiable terrain and is renowned for its deep snowpack, averaging about 385 inches of snowfall annually. From this vantage point, skiers and snowboarders are treated to sweeping, wide-open views of the surrounding Eastern Sierra peaks."
Written by google lens
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
214% complete

Corinne C ace
Great pic. Looking quite cold!
February 22nd, 2026  
Mags ace
Great sign and view behind it.
February 22nd, 2026  
Merrelyn ace
It looks cold.
February 22nd, 2026  
Paul J ace
It does look very cold there.
February 22nd, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely against the beautiful blue sky.
February 22nd, 2026  
